Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.