Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.