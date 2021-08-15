Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
