Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.