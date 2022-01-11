For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
