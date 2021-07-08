Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
