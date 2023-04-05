It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.