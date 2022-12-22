Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Gusty winds developing. Foggy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 14F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
