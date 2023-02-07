Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see gent…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …