 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular