Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.