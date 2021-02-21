 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

