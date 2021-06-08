 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics