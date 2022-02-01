Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.