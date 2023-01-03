Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.