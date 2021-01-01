Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
