Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. To…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees to…