Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast i…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. …
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …