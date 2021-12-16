 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

