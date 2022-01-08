This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
