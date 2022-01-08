 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics