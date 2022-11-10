Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.