Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.