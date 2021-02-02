For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 …
This evening in Wytheville: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. M…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9.04. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good d…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.93. 19 degrees is today…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents s…