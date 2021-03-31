Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
