For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
