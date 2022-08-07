Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
