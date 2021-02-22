 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Local Weather

