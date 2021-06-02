Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.