 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics