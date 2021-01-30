The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9.04. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville tempera…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted.…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents s…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.91. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's …
This evening in Wytheville: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…