Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

