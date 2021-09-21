This evening in Wytheville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
