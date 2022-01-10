 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

