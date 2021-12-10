Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.