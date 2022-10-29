Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.