Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.