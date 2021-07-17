Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.