Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Local Weather

