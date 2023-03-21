Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
