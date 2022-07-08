Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.