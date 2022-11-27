Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.