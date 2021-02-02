It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.93. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
