Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

