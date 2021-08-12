 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics