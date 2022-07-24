This evening in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
