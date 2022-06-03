Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
