Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.