This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 deg…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees t…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…