Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

