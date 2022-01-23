Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.