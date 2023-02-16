Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. T…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…