Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

