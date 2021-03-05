For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
