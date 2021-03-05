 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics