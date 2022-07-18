Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.