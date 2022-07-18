This evening in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. There is a 4…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or r…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds…