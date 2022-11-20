Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The foreca…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wyth…