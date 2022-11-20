Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.