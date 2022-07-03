Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How like…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain in th…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday.…
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…